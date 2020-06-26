Joburg spa apologises for 'insensitive' WhatsApp exchange with employee over TERS benefits

The owner of a Joburg spa has issued an apology after being on the receiving end of social media backlash for seemingly showing disregard to the plight of an employee who was inquiring about Covid-19 Temporary Employer / Employee Relief Scheme (“TERS“) benefit.

A WhatsApp conversation about Ters UIF benefits between a Joburg spa owner and her employee went viral on social media this week sparking outrage over employer’s tone during the interaction.

Screengrabs of the tense conversation were posted on Twitter and Facebook this week. In them, beauty therapist Precious Munyai, 26, who was employed at Aronia Day Spa in Houghton asks her boss Tasneem Patel about her the Covid-19 Temporary Employer / Employee Relief Scheme (“TERS“) benefit as she had not received the funds.

- “You being a damn pain. Ask the government,” a response from Patel read.

- “Where the hell must I get a form from. Stop annoying me. I’m not the government, I’m not UIF…if you message again I’m going to block you,” another message read.