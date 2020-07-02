'Only Grade R, 6 and 11 will return to school on Monday', says Education dept

The department of basic education has announced that, after careful consideration of all the reports by the council of education ministers, only Grade R, 6 and 11 will return to school on Monday.

The department said the reports provided a broad review of all the developments relating to the phased approach to the return of learners to school.

Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga said the other grades will be phased during the month of July in a differentiated approach within the stipulated times frames as per the gazette of June 29.

“We will adjust the re-opening phases based on the risk adjusted strategy which is a considered attempt to balance our approach to school re-opening taking into account all factors that affect the work we do. We are guided in this by an observation of the rising numbers of community transmissions throughout the country. We recognise that schools are based in communities and learners live in the same affected communities and therefore a careful balancing act must be maintained,” Motshekga said.

Motshekga is expected to host a media briefing at the weekend to elaborate on the revised plans with the goal of phasing in the remaining grades to allow schools to reach normality by August.