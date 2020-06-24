Workers at Durban underwear factory protest over 'unpaid' UIF

Frustrated workers at Playtex, an undergarment manufacturer in Durban, have downed tools in protest over unpaid UIF Covid-19 relief funds.

They demonstrated outside the premises on Wednesday while company bosses held a meeting with shop stewards.

“The company got the UIF money but that money has not reached workers' pockets,” one worker claimed.

They accused their employer of “intimidation and bullying tactics” and claimed that half of the more than 700 workers at the factory were suspended on Wednesday for “asking too many questions”.

“The employer says money is with the bargaining council and suspended workers this morning for asking him questions. He said they must leave because he can't work with violent people. Everyone ended up going outside, that is why we are all here,” another worker said.