Milnerton refinery to launch probe into explosion which left two dead

Astron Energy said on Thursday it would conduct a full investigation into an explosion at its Milnerton oil refinery which left two dead and seven injured.

“It is with great sadness that Astron Energy can confirm that two Astron employees died in an incident at the company’s Milnerton refinery this morning.

“Seven other individuals were injured, two of whom remain in hospital where they are receiving treatment for their injuries,” the company said in a statement.

It said all steps were being taken by the company to support the families, friends and colleagues of the two individuals who lost their lives and those who were injured.