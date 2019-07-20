Africa

Libya’s El Sharara oilfield shut down since Friday - state oil firm

By Reuters - 20 July 2019 - 11:14
Mustafa Sanalla, Chairman of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) of Libya.
Mustafa Sanalla, Chairman of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) of Libya.
Image: Mahmud TURKIA / AFP

Libya’s El Sharara oilfield, its largest, has been shut down since Friday due to a suspected valve closure and an investigation has been launched, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear what or who had caused the shutting of the valve, but the field has been the target of numerous shutdowns by protesters or armed groups in the past few years.

The field was pumping around 290,000 bpd prior to the shutdown, the NOC said, adding that the incident had occurred in Hamada, an area of desert in western Libya surrounded by a number of towns and cities.

UN says over 260 killed in Libya battle as African leaders meet

At least 264 people have been killed and over 1,200 wounded in weeks of fighting on the outskirts of Libya's capital, the World Health Organization ...
News
2 months ago

It said production from the nearby El Feel oilfield had not been affected by the incident.

Sources had earlier told Reuters that production at El Sharara had stopped due to a valve closure on the pipeline linking the field to Zawiya port, which is also home to a refinery.

"They have shut (it) down as the pressure in the pipe was building until they find out what is going on," one of the sources said.

Libya’s overall oil production before the Sharara outage stood at 1.2-1.3 million bpd, NOC chief Mustafa Sanalla said earlier this month.

NOC operates Sharara in partnership with Spain’s Repsol, France’s Total, Austria’s OMV and Norway’s Equinor.

Khalifa Haftar, rising power amid Libya's chaos

Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, whose forces are battling to seize the capital Tripoli, is widely seen as a hawk hunting for greater power in ...
News
3 months ago

New Libya on brink of 'failed state'

Libya's transition has been bogged down by insecurity and chaos, leaving the country looking like a "failed state" six years after the Nato-backed ...
News
2 years ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Soldiers arrive in Manenberg
Jackson Mthembu shares cheeky moment with EFF, plus other family shoutout ...
X