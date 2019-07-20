Libya’s El Sharara oilfield shut down since Friday - state oil firm

Libya’s El Sharara oilfield, its largest, has been shut down since Friday due to a suspected valve closure and an investigation has been launched, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear what or who had caused the shutting of the valve, but the field has been the target of numerous shutdowns by protesters or armed groups in the past few years.

The field was pumping around 290,000 bpd prior to the shutdown, the NOC said, adding that the incident had occurred in Hamada, an area of desert in western Libya surrounded by a number of towns and cities.