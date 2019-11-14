Why our fuel price is constantly fluctuating

Like a yo-yo, fuel prices keep going up and down. What causes the rise and fall of petrol and diesel?

Why is there this constant fluctuation in fuel prices which gives consumers a headache as they battle to stay abreast of their financial expenses?

In June 2019, unleaded 93 octane petrol cost R16.57 a litre. Then in July, the price decreased to R15.61. In August, the petrol price went up to R15.72. In September, it went up to R15.83. In October, it dropped to R15.79. On November 6, it dropped again to R 15.66.

Oil volatility is likely to continue for a long time, and many competing factors are in play, including the country's difficult economic position and the vagaries of the international oil price.

The petrol retail price is regulated by government, and changed every month on the first Wednesday of the month.

The calculation of the new price is done by the Central Energy Fund (CEF) on behalf of the department of energy (DOE). The petrol pump price is composed of a number of price elements and these can be divided into international and domestic elements.