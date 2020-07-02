Joburg hospital gets new ICU ward as Covid-19 cases keep climbing

"Our medical workers are fighting an invisible war and our health-care workers are getting the bullets. Already over 1,000 of our soldiers have contracted the virus."

This is according to the head of the Gauteng health department, Prof Mkhululi Lukhele, who was speaking at the unveiling of a new intensive care unit ward at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Lukhele said health care in Gauteng was imperative because the province was the business hub of the country.

"If Gauteng falls, then the country is in trouble. We are the second-highest province in terms of infections [with 45,944 recorded infections, behind the Western Cape with 6,4377 recorded infections on Thursday] and Johannesburg is in the lead with more than 21,000 positive cases," he said.