Decision to stop school nutrition violates pupils' rights to a meal: Equal Education

The right to education and the right to nutrition are interdependent and should not be separated, Equal Education argued on Thursday.

Equal Education has approached the Pretoria high court asking for a declaratory order that there is a duty on the government to ensure that meals are provided to all pupils who qualify to benefit from the national school nutrition programme.

The organisation is also asking the court to order that, within five days, national and provincial education departments should provide plans to implement their constitutional duty of providing meals to the children.

It said it went to court because the department of education refused to reinstate the school nutrition programme that feeds nine million pupils.

Arguing on behalf of Equal Education during a virtual hearing on Thursday, advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi asked the court to reject the state’s defence that the right to education did not include nutrition.

“The right to nutrition and education are interdependent and should not be separated,” Ngcukaitobi argued.