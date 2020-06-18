‘You are not just another statistic’: Nurse succumbs to Covid-19

She tested positive for Covid-19 on May 23 and died in Greenacres Hospital’s ICU unit on May 31, reports HeraldLIVE.

Her colleague and close friend Renee Africander said this week that she and Jacobs started working together in 2013 and had become best friends.

She described Jacobs as a bubbly and energetic colleague who always strove to ensure her patients were comfortable.

“She was always doing something for someone, she even organised to have flowers in the ward, saying she’s trying to make it a more welcoming space for patients and their families,” Africander said.

“It didn’t matter how bad a mood you were in, she would crack a joke and laugh at it herself and you had no choice but to laugh at her too.”

Africander said she, Jacobs and two other Livingstone colleagues had formed a strong friendship and had socialised outside work.

Before she took ill, Jacobs had suggested that the four of them go on a girls’ getaway once it was safe to travel.

“When she was sick, I told her husband to remind her that we still have plans to go and relax after this whole thing.

“I didn’t know she would be gone by now because she was fine and we were laughing not so long ago,” Africander said.

Jacobs’s grieving husband, Lionel, said their son, Haydon, understood that his mother was never coming back.

“For his age, he has taken it quite well. He says he knows that mom is now an angel and tells me not to be sad.

“He also says he doesn’t want to go to a hospital because mommy didn’t come back from there,” said Lionel, who celebrated his birthday on Tuesday without his wife for the first time in 14 years..

“I miss her smile and laughter,” he said, adding that Merle had been his high school sweetheart.

“We talked about — and made — so many plans together and now that she’s not here, I don’t know how to make sense of it all.”

Lionel said Merle had been asked to self-isolate at home late in May after nine patients in her ward tested positive for the coronavirus.