Cecilia Makiwane Hospital takes strain with 122 staff members in quarantine

Msi told the DA leaders that there was an inadequate medical equipment for the increased demand and limited surgical consumables.

However, he said there were a number of prevention and control measures put in place to manage the pandemic.

“There is hand sanitiser for all people entering the hospital buildings. We have a daily staff screening, screening of all patients entering the hospital, and flu vaccination of all health workers to minimise health risk,” he said, adding the decision to stop visitation had helped to slow down the rate of infection.

After walking around the hospital, Gwarube said they were concerned with the state of affairs at CMH.

“It's very deeply concerning that 20 of the 35 people who are at the ICU unit have tested positive because that means they have now been taken out of service.

“There are only two ICU beds dedicated for Covid patients. I know that there will now be a facility opening that will add 12 beds.

“But the fact that, four months into the outbreak of this pandemic, a regional hospital like CMH has only two ICU beds is very concerning.”