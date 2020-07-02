Nurses down tools at Albert Luthuli hospital in KZN as more test positive

On Thursday, nurses under the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) held a picket outside the hospital and handed over a memorandum to hospital management. Nehawu said the management “seem to have not only lost the battle in containing the spread of the virus but are failing to present a coherent plan to respond to the crisis”.

Ayanda Zulu, the provincial secretary of Nehawu, told media outside the hospital that the number of workers who tested positive was more than 100.

Linda Bambeni, who has been working at the hospital for six years, said they were understaffed in the ICU.

“When one of us tested positive they said that we wouldn't be tested because we are low risk. We don't understand what they mean by low risk and high risk because we are nursing these patients and you are exposed to the virus because sometimes the ventilators get disconnected. Our request is to be tested at least once a month but that is not happening,” said Bambeni.