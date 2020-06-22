Future of booze high on agenda of Western Cape government

Alcohol price hikes, the destruction of confiscated alcohol, and heavy penalties on wholesalers who sell alcohol to illegal vendors.

These are three key interventions currently under discussion in the Western Cape provincial government as gender-based violence and other crimes fuelled by drinking hold the spotlight in the country.

Premier Alan Winde told TimesLIVE that “potential changes” are under discussion in the province, and that the department of community safety had recently held a focus group to discuss what should be implemented.

“Some aspects that are being considered are around the destruction of alcohol after it is confiscated as in many instances where alcohol is confiscated from illegal vendors, it is returned to them after paying an admission of guilt fine,” he said.

"We are also exploring penalties for wholesalers who knowingly sell alcohol to illegal vendors, and one of the key deliverables for the department of community safety under the Western Cape safety plan is to change legislation to ensure cheap alcohol pricing is altered,” he added.