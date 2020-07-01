Modise must tell court why she did not appear in animal cruelty case, says AfriForum

The Potchefstroom regional court will on Wednesday receive an explanation from national Assembly speaker Thandi Modise about why she failed to appear in court in March on charges of animal abuse, AfriForum said on Tuesday.

The organisation said this is after AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit announced last year that it would initiate a private prosecution against Modise, on behalf of the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA).

The NSPCA decided to privately prosecute after the National Prosecuting Authority decided not to prosecute Modise on animal cruelty charges.

In July 2014‚ the NSPCA obtained a warrant to inspect animals on a farm in the North West province belonging to Modise. This was after receiving a tip-off that animals on the property had been abandoned.