Covid-19: Some judges refuse to use their own computers during lockdown

Justice in lockdown is being hampered because some judges, who earn almost R2m a year, refuse to use their personal computers for “virtual hearings”.

This has emerged in a letter written by the chair of the General Council of the Bar, advocate Craig Watt-Pringle, to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and judge presidents in which he cites several issues in getting access to high courts.

While some courts are doing well under these difficult circumstances, he says, others are not, and there are huge disparities in how divisions are functioning.

“Many judges complain that they do not have government-issue laptops with webcams. Some are prepared to use their private computer hardware to facilitate hearings, while others refuse to do so. Some are prepared to accept assistance from the attorneys for the parties acting jointly (for example in the form of a loan laptop for the duration of the virtual hearing) while others are not,” he said.

GroundUp is also aware of two instances where, in matters relating to access to children, judges have refused to attend court, passing on the message via their secretaries to the parties waiting in the courtroom that they did not deem the cases to be urgent.

We approached several judges but they declined to comment, even off the record.

Spokesperson for the office of the Chief Justice, Nathi Mncube, confirmed receipt of Watt-Pringle’s letter but refused to comment further.