KZN prince backs Mogoeng Mogoeng's pro-Israel comments, hits back at ANC

Prince Zwelakhe Mthethwa of the Mthethwa tribe in KwaZulu-Natal has come out in defence of the chief justice.

During the webinar, Mogoeng criticised SA for its disapproval of Israel's policies on Palestinians while the country was still entwined with its former colonisers.

“Have we cut diplomatic ties with our colonisers? Have we disinvested from our former colonisers and those responsible for untold suffering in South Africa and Africa? Did Israel take away our land or the land of Africa, did Israel take our mineral wealth?” he said.

This is in conflict with SA’s posture towards Israel as SA downgraded its embassy in Tel Aviv and the governing ANC maintained its solidarity with the Palestinian struggle.