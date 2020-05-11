Western Cape judge 'should have told police' about alleged assault by Hlophe

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says he told Western Cape deputy judge president Patricia Goliath in a meeting that he could not use his authority to resolve the challenges relating to judge president John Hlophe's alleged conduct.

According to a statement released by the office of the chief justice, Goliath had requested a meeting with Mogoeng in October 2019, in which she told him that her relationship with Hlophe had become difficult.

In February, Goliath accused Hlophe, and his wife, judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe, of gross misconduct.

In her complaint Goliath said the couple was running the court like a fiefdom.

In her meeting with the chief justice last year, Goliath said Hlophe had allegedly assaulted another judge.

“Although she said nothing about her intention to lodge a complaint against the judge president concerning their relationship, she however indicated that the judge who was allegedly assaulted by the judge president was thinking about doing so.