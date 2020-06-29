South Africa

Weekend rains expected to give Western Cape dams a welcome boost

By ERNEST MABUZA - 29 June 2020 - 16:16
Dam levels in the Western Cape are rising, MEC Anton Bredell confirmed on Monday.
Image: Johnny Miller

The average level of dams in the Western Cape has increased to 44.4% - up 5% from this time a year ago.

The situation might get even better with heavy rainfall the past weekend still to be added to the tally. Measurements are usually taken during the week.

Local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell on Monday that the recent rainfall had provided welcome relief and there were no reports of fatalities or serious injuries.

"There was lots of property damage, particularly within the Cape Town metro and the Winelands, including lots of instances of localised flooding. Municipalities continue to conduct mop-up operations and help communities that have been affected by flooding,” he said.

The latest forecast by the South African Weather Services indicates that the worst of the storms have passed for now, with only light rain expected in some regions for the week ahead.

The latest combined average levels for dams providing water to the city of Cape Town is 62.5% - compared with 52.5% during the same period last year.

These are the water levels of the major dams:

  • Voëlvlei Dam – 57.6% full this week (2019: 59.4%. Last week: 54.7%)
  • Bergriver Dam - 81.2% (2019: 78.2%. Last week: 73.8%).
  • Theewaterskloof Dam – 59.2% (2019: 44.5%. Last week: 55.3%)
  • Clanwilliam Dam - 19.9% (2019: 18.9%. Last week: 17.9%)

