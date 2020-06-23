City Power warns Johannesburg: prepare for constant power outages

Electricity woes for Johannesburg residents may be far from over if criminality and irresponsible use continue, City Power said on Tuesday.

Several parts of the city have recently experienced constant power cuts and load-shedding.

Alexandra, Houtkoppen, Cleveland, Lenasia South and Mayfair were some of the areas affected on Tuesday as distributors tripped and cable theft continued, among other reasons.

City Power spokesperson Issac Mangena said the problems began at the start of winter.

“The outages are caused by illegal connections, backyard rooms, vandalism of our infrastructure and switching on many non-essential power-guzzling appliances, such as stoves, geysers, heaters and electric blankets, at the same time.

“Since the beginning of winter we have experienced an increase in demand for electricity. The demand skyrocketed recently when temperatures dipped,” said Mangena.