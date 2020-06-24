RECIPE | How to make your own mulled wine
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
1 bottle red wine
Zest and juice of 2 oranges
1 sliced orange
1 sliced lemon
1 stick of cinnamon
5 cloves
5ml (1 tsp) ground nutmeg
1 bay leaf
3 allspice berries
1 star anise
A generous knob of finely sliced ginger
30ml (1 tbsp) pomegranate molasses or syrup
Method:
- Combine all the ingredients in a large pot. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook for 15 minutes over a low heat.
- Remove from the heat and allow to stand for at least 30 minutes for the flavours to infuse.
- Just before serving, heat through and serve with a sprinkling of dried cranberries and extra citrus slices, if desired.
Cook's tips:
- To make a nonalcoholic version of this hot drink, replace the wine with 1 litre red grape juice and 250ml (1 cup) cranberry or pomegranate juice.
- For an even more decadent sip, top your glass of mulled wine with a dollop of rum or brandy butter. To make some, simply mix 45ml (3 tbsp) softened butter with 15ml (1 tbsp) rum or brandy.