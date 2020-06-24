S Mag

RECIPE | How to make your own mulled wine

By Hilary Biller - 24 June 2020 - 23:59
With the cold weather fully setting in, try your hand at this classic warm wine recipe.
With the cold weather fully setting in, try your hand at this classic warm wine recipe.
Image: 123RF

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 bottle red wine

Zest and juice of 2 oranges

1 sliced orange

1 sliced lemon

1 stick of cinnamon

5 cloves

5ml (1 tsp) ground nutmeg

1 bay leaf

3 allspice berries

1 star anise

A generous knob of finely sliced ginger

30ml (1 tbsp) pomegranate molasses or syrup

Method:

  1. Combine all the ingredients in a large pot. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook for 15 minutes over a low heat.
  2. Remove from the heat and allow to stand for at least 30 minutes for the flavours to infuse.
  3. Just before serving, heat through and serve with a sprinkling of dried cranberries and extra citrus slices, if desired. 

Cook's tips:

  • To make a nonalcoholic version of this hot drink, replace the wine with 1 litre red grape juice and 250ml (1 cup) cranberry or pomegranate juice.
  • For an even more decadent sip, top your glass of mulled wine with a dollop of rum or brandy butter. To make some, simply mix 45ml (3 tbsp) softened butter with 15ml (1 tbsp) rum or brandy.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...
'We are not animals!': Kanana residents vow to protest as city clamps down on ...
X