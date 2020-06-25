Another Covid-19 record as more than 6,500 cases recorded in 24 hours

Another Covid-19 record was broken on Thursday, as 6,580 new cases of the respiratory illness were reported in the past 24 hours.

This shattered the previous day's high of 5,688 cases. It means that there are now 118,375 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in SA.

It is also the first time that more than 40,000 tests were done in a single 24-hour period.

The health ministry also announced 87 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 2,292.