Sassa closes KwaMashu office after worker tests positive for Covid-19

By Lwandile Bhengu - 25 June 2020 - 16:22
A Sassa office in KwaMashu was closed on Thursday after a worker tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: South African Gov‏ via Twitter

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) office in KwaMashu, north of Durban, has been temporarily closed after an official tested positive for Covid-19.

The agency said in a statement that the office had been closed on Thursday until further notice and that the health department would be conducting tests on 31 staff members.

“Sassa management has arranged for the decontamination of the office concerned.

“Clients are encouraged to use these alternative offices, Phoenix, Inanda or Durban local office for all social grants applications or services,” said the agency.

