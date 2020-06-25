South Africa

Let our patrons drink, restaurant association pleads with government

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 25 June 2020 - 20:20
The Restaurant Association of SA (Rasa) has asked the government to allow on-site alcohol consumption.
The Restaurant Association of SA (Rasa) has written to cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, asking her to allow 70% capacity for patrons.

The association also asked the minister to allow alcohol to be sold and consumed on the premises.

The letter, written by Ashton Naidoo of Mooney Ford Attorneys, acknowledges the government's "efforts" in reopening restaurants but calls for more leeway.

"My client has instructed us to address this letter to you in hopes that can be presented to the national command council to illustrate that the lack of regulations is severely jeopardising the industry," it states.

The association said it is in the process of formulating a "verified" list of restaurants that have closed down permanently due to the restrictions imposed by the government.

"This in addition to the countless correspondences that its offices have to field from members stating that trade without the on-site sale of alcohol is not feasible and that they would remain shut demonstrates the industry's dire situation.

"My client implores the [council] to [allow] 70% capacity within a restaurant and to allow the sale and consumption of alcohol on premises as this will provide a reprieve to the industry as a whole.

"Furthermore, it will allow restaurants to pay their suppliers, landlords and staff, which will stimulate economic growth."

