South Africa

Paul Mashatile's mother has died

By Kgothatso Madisa - 22 June 2020 - 16:30
Paul Mashatile
Image: SIMON MATHEBULA

The mother of ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has died, the party confirmed on Monday.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said that Marriam Nomvula Mashatile died “peacefully in her sleep” on Sunday night.

She was 82 years old at the time of her death.

“uMama Mashatile has been a source of encouragement and strength to the TG throughout his life as an activist,” Mabe said.

“In him she leaves a legacy of continued persistence to fight for what is just and for the benefit of our people.”

Mabe said she will be laid to rest on Friday.

“The ANC conveys its heartfelt condolences and support to the family during these difficult times.

“uMama Mashatile will be buried on Friday in compliance with the Covid-19 regulations. May her soul rest in peace,” Mabe said.

ANC to revisit 'RDP insights' of the 90s to revive economy after Covid-19

The ANC government will dust off old policies as it looks to rebuild a post Covid-19 economy that is “inclusive, resilient and sustainable”.
News
3 weeks ago

Young people must take the lead in 'new economy': Paul Mashatile

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has called on young people to lead from the front when the dust settles on the coronavirus pandemic.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...
'We are not animals!': Kanana residents vow to protest as city clamps down on ...
X