Paul Mashatile's mother has died

The mother of ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has died, the party confirmed on Monday.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said that Marriam Nomvula Mashatile died “peacefully in her sleep” on Sunday night.

She was 82 years old at the time of her death.

“uMama Mashatile has been a source of encouragement and strength to the TG throughout his life as an activist,” Mabe said.

“In him she leaves a legacy of continued persistence to fight for what is just and for the benefit of our people.”

Mabe said she will be laid to rest on Friday.

“The ANC conveys its heartfelt condolences and support to the family during these difficult times.

“uMama Mashatile will be buried on Friday in compliance with the Covid-19 regulations. May her soul rest in peace,” Mabe said.