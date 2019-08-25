David Makhura to tell ANC party bosses why he won't replace one of male MECs with a woman

PEC insiders told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE that Makhura and the other officials were defiant at the meeting, telling them that they would try to convince the ANC national officials to allow Gauteng to keep the current cabinet unchanged.

“The position of the PEC is that the status quo must remain. They will then try to raise it with the national officials the way they did when the deployment was done to try and make them understand why we need the cabinet structured the way it is.

“Part of the argument will be that there have been exceptions in the past with other provinces in implementing NEC resolutions. I think, importantly, as long as you are not out of the policy of the organisation, which is 50/50,” said the insider.

“The office bearers still feel that [cabinet] must remain as it is ... deployment is about managing two things: politics and experience/expertise. It’s a very delicate matter which you have got to manage at all times.”

Another ANC insider said at the PEC meeting, no one stood up to oppose the stance of Makhura and his leadership collective.