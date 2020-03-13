South Africa

'I am vindicated by PIC report': Paul Mashatile

By Qaanitah Hunter - 13 March 2020 - 16:17
Paul Mashatile‚ treasurer-general of the ANC, said he believes "the matter is now closed". File photo.
Paul Mashatile‚ treasurer-general of the ANC, said he believes "the matter is now closed". File photo.
Image: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says he has been vindicated by the report of the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of impropriety at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

This is in relation to allegations of corruption and impropriety made against him regarding the Karan Beef transaction.

“Throughout the proceedings of the commission, we took a principled decision not to comment on these allegations, preferring rather to give the commission ample space to do its work,” said Mashatile. “Now that the commission has completed its work and made its findings public, we believe the matter is closed,” he said.

Whistleblower James Noko alleged that Mashatile was the beneficiary of a multibillion- rand deal with Karan Beef in which the PIC had invested.

The report, released by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, found  these allegations had not been substantiated and therefore had no substance.

“Consequently, no finding of impropriety in the investment decision in the Karan Beef transaction can be made,” read the report.

The PIC commission, headed by Judge Lex Mpati, submitted an almost 1,000 page report which detailed impropriety, abuse of power and malfeasance. 

The commission was scathing about former PIC CEO Dan Matjila, and called out his complete disregard for transparency.

"The commission found there was both impropriety and ineffective governance in a number of investments. This was compounded by the dishonesty of and material non-disclosure by Dr Matjila, both during his evidence at the commission and in decision-making processes regarding various transactions."

Mashatile said he hoped the PIC would continue to play a leading role in supporting South Africa’s development efforts.

The PIC invests pension funds on behalf of state employees.    

Paul Mashatile blames late donor transfers for failure to pay ANC salaries

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has apologised to Luthuli House for the party's failure to pay December salaries before Christmas. He said this ...
News
1 month ago

David Makhura to tell ANC party bosses why he won't replace one of male MECs with a woman

Gauteng premier David Makhura will tomorrow meet the ANC top national leadership to explain why he has defied an national executive committee ...
News
6 months ago

ANC to offer funeral policies to members and supporters

The ANC will soon be offering its own funeral policy scheme for the benefit of its members and supporter base, the party announced on Thursday.
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
Waiting in Wuhan: SA citizen living in lockdown while awaiting repatriation
X