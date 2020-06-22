Pearl Modiadie, Ntando Duma & Gabrielle Union: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
This past weekend saw many people celebrate both Father’s Day and World Music Day a little differently as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the new normal did not stop the celebrations from taking place altogether, even in Celebville.
Here at home, both occasions were celebrated in the most creative ways, while further afield we witnessed one of the cutest Fathers Day turn-ups, and the #BlackLivesMatter movement continues to remain alive.
Here’s some of what your fave celebs got up to.
It was cuteness overload when AKA took to Instagram to share his simple yet thoughtful Father’s Day surprise from his daughter Kairo.
A creatively designed handmade card, a cup of coffee, some sweets and some flowers – this is how his daughter decided to surprise him and show him love on Father’s Day.
We think the father-daughter bond between AKA and his little princess is absolutely adorable!
...13 years since she passed and it’s just been you and your girls! We’ve come across stumbling blocks along the way, but you’re doing great...the best you can and it goes a long way! I’m so grateful you’re here for my upcoming milestone & I look forward to how we evolve as father and daughter. Happy Father’s Day baba ❤️
Pearl Modiadie also melted many hearts when she took to Instagram to thank and celebrate her father. In showing her gratitude, the star mentioned how her father has always tried his best to raise her and her sisters ever since their mother passed away.
She also expressed her anticipation for the future of their relationship as father and daughter, as well as gratitude for her father's presence.
Rap Superstar. Hip Hop Legend. Father. Friend. ICON!! The Late Great Pro Linda Mkhize is who I am celebrating today on #WorldMusicDay🎶 His music lives on forever & the memories we have will remain in our hearts & minds. Thanks for the challenge @castlelitesa, I absolutely loved recreating these covers👌🏾😎 #ExtraCold🍻 #Ad
To celebrate World Music Day, Nomuzi Mabena spent a part of her weekend in studio recreating album covers from the late hip-hop icon Pro Kid. He was known for his punchlines, killer rhymes and his ability to control big crowds.
As a rapper herself, Nomuzi says she found inspiration from this, which sparked her creativity, resulting in her recreating some of Pro’s album covers.
Her recreations had many of her followers feeling nostalgic, proving once again that while Pro Kid may be no more, his music continues to live on and touch the lives of many.
My heart knows, my God KNEW and did it for me,HE made it possible for me!!! THIS, for me is an absolute dream come true! Thank you to the whole team at the Ferguson Films for seeing me fit for this character and for believing in my craft. I’m grateful for this opportunity.I cannot wait to bring this character to life. Ladies and Gents, Meet MPHO SEBATA 🎬♥️🙏🏾
Ntando Duma shared exciting news with her fans this past weekend. The multi-talented star is set to join the cast of Mzansi Magic’s telenovela, The Queen.
She will be playing the role of Mpho Sebata, the daughter of Hector Sebata who will be played by Rapulana Seiphemo.
Her fans and friends took to the comment section in excitement to congratulate her on her new role. We definitely cannot wait to see her on our screens again.
What better way to celebrate Fathers Day than through a poolside turn-up? This past weekend, Gabrielle Union-Wade had many of her followers in stitches when she shared a video of her daughter Kaavia James showcasing some of her dance moves in celebration of Fathers Day.
Kaavia James is known to take over the internet through her videos and images, so this wasn’t a first. We think she looks absolutely adorable, and we stan a dancing queen.
Almost a month after the brutal killing of George Floyd, the #BlackLivesMatter movement continues. This past weekend, Nick Cannon shared a touching video addressing the phrase #BlackLivesMatter, as well as exactly what is meant by it.
The actor and rapper has been in active and consistent support of the movement through attending various marches, including one which took place in Times Square, New York City.