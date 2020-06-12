'Skeem Saam' halts production after crew member has direct contact with Covid-19 patient

Cast and crew members of the popular SABC 1 drama series Skeem Saam have been asked to self-quarantine after a team member had direct contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19.

The drama series shared a statement on its official Twitter page to announce that production had been halted as a precautionary measure.

"It is with dismay that we confirm that a colleague has come into direct contact with a relative who has tested positive for Covid-19. Therefore, for the safety and health of everyone, we have taken the decision to pause shooting until further notice. The crew member and everyone they have directly been in contact with have all been tested and are awaiting results.

"While our doors stay closed, our studio and offices will be disinfected and sanitised," read the statement.

Staff members have been asked to self-isolate while testing is arranged.

Even though filming has been put on ice for now, the creators of the series have assured fans the show would go on.