‘There will be no salary cuts for JMPD officers,’ says MMC Mally Mokoena

MMC for public safety Mally Mokoena has reassured Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers who passed out in December 2019, but had since been recalled to the academy for further training, that there would be no salary cuts.

Mokoena said the reports were false and “meant to incite discord among officers”.

“No employer can unilaterally cut workers’ salaries as these are fixed by binding employment contracts.

“As the city, we take the wellbeing of all of our employees seriously and strongly believe in the notion that a happy employee is a productive employee,” Mokoena said.

Mokoena also dismissed claims that trainees might not be called back to the academy post the lockdown.

Acting metro police chief Sipho Dlepu said they were working “tirelessly” on a plan and schedule for trainees to return to the academy from July 1.

“This is done to ensure that the department adheres to the strict Covid-19 regulations.

“We want to ensure that the JMPD academy meets the necessary health measures. The return to training will be done in batches in compliance to social distancing to ensure that trainees would not be exposed to any health risks,” Dlepu said.