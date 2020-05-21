South Africa

Four metro police test positive for Covid-19

By Promise Marupeng - 21 May 2020 - 16:27
Four JMPD officers have tested positive for Covid-19.
Four JMPD officers have tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

Four Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers have tested positive for Covid-19.

 JMPD spokesperson  Wayne Minnaar confirmed the department has recorded four positive cases.

"One officer fell ill on night shift on Wednesday 13 May 2020 and was tested at Milpark Hospital. The positive results were received on Friday, 15 May 2020," said Minnaar. 

Minnaar said t he officer has been discharged and is now in quarantine at one of the medical facilities in the city which specialises in the treatment of Covid-19 patients. "JMPD management arranged for other officers who worked with the infected officer to be tested, " said Minnaar. 

Minnaar  said  a total of 107 officers were tested by Monday afternoon and three more officers tested positive for Covid-19. They are also currently in quarantine. 

“The JMPD has implemented measures to ensure officers have access to personal protective equipment and is rolling out on-going screening and testing of officers to ensure their safety and well-being,” said acting chief of police  Director Sipho Delphu.

Delphu said officers are encouraged to be vigilant, to adhere to the strict protocols on social distancing and use of PPE and to immediately present themselves for screening and testing should they display any symptoms or signs of infection.

“We wish to assure residents that our officers will continue to serve and protect them and we  implore residents to also abide by the regulations and to cooperate with officers in order to keep everybody healthy and safe,” said Delphu.

The management of the JMPD has extended its best wishes to the infected officers and has wished them a speedy  recovery. 

Mpumalanga police station shut as cop tests positive for the coronavirus

A constable attached to the national public order police reserve unit in the Emalahleni municipal area of Mpumalanga has tested positive for Covid-19.
News
6 days ago

Eastern Cape police commissioner tests positive for Covid-19

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga has tested positive for Covid-19.
News
1 week ago

