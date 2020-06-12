South Africa

Johannesburg cyclist dead after being hit by 'drunk driver' on pavement

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 12 June 2020 - 16:17
A Johannesburg cyclist was killed by an allegedly drunk driver in Fourways, Johannesburg.
A Johannesburg cyclist was killed by an allegedly drunk driver in Fourways, Johannesburg.
Image: 123RF/Bjoern Wylezich

A cyclist died in Fourways, northern Johannesburg, after allegedly being hit and dragged by a vehicle driven by a drunk driver.

Johannesburg metro police department spokesperson Wayne Minaar said the incident took place on Uranium Road on Thursday afternoon.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle and bumped into and killed the cyclist on the pavement. He also nearly bumped a pedestrian who managed to jump out of the way,” Minaar said.

He said the driver was arrested and charged with culpable homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Your granny could need that bed, says Western Cape government as alcohol cases fill up hospitals

With the province's hospital system already under pressure from Covid-19, the Western Cape government says it is concerned about an increase in ...
News
2 days ago

Alcohol ban not quite the answer

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has called for the resumption of a ban on alcohol sales in the province.
Opinion
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#BlackLivesMatter: EFF calls for SA to join George Floyd & Collins Khosa ...
Back to school: Minister Angie Motshekga inspects schools on first day
X