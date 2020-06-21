Two children shot during Limpopo farm attack

Two children were shot and injured during a farm robbery in Limpopo, police said on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the shooting happened at Eersteling Boerdery on Thursday evening.

A group of armed men stormed the farm and robbed farm workers of money and cellphones, Mojapelo said.

“They thereafter proceeded to the main house where they also robbed the occupants of cellphones and money.