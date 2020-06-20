South Africa

Almost 100 Covid-19 deaths reported in SA in the last 24 hours

By Naledi Shange - 20 June 2020 - 08:14
A total of 94 people have reportedly died from coronavirus-related infections over the past 24 hours.
Image: 123RF/ANDREY MALOV

The health ministry on Friday confirmed that 94 more coronavirus-related fatalities had been reported in the country over the past 24 hours.

This jump in the number of fatalities put the death toll at 1,831.

A total of 27 fatalities were reported in Gauteng, seven were from KwaZulu-Natal and 60 from the Western Cape.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased. The mortality rate is 2.1% The number of recoveries is 47,825, which translates to a recovery rate of 54,5%,” the health ministry said.

The total number of infections stood at 87,715 on Friday.

The breakdown of deaths according to provinces was as follows:

  • Western Cape — 1,360
  • Eastern Cape — 257
  • Gauteng — 114
  • KwaZulu-Natal — 80
  • Free State — 9
  • North West — 5
  • Limpopo — 4
  • Mpumalanga — 1
  • Northern Cape — 1

Dr Zweli Mkhize approves use of dexamethasone for critically ill Covid-19 patients

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has given the use of dexamethasone on critically ill Covid-19 patients the green light.
News
16 hours ago

Dozens of new coronavirus fatalities as death toll hits 1,737

The health ministry on Thursday placed the SA's coronavirus death toll at 1,737, adding that 63 more deaths had been reported in the last 24 hours.
News
1 day ago

As lockdown restrictions eased, SA places eighth globally for new Covid-19 infections

On the same day that President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a series of lockdown changes which will see hair salons, restaurants, movies and theatres, ...
News
2 days ago

