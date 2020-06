Covid-19 hits more than 150 SA schools

In the Northern Cape, there were 19 schools that did not open in the first week because they had to be deep-cleaned.

Northern Cape education spokesperson Lehuma Ntuane said the schools were at the provincial epicentre of the pandemic.

"We used the first week to disinfect those schools and on Wednesday most of them were ready for reopening. There were only four schools that could not reopen as a result of the strong smell of the disinfection chemicals and they will open on Monday next week," Ntuane said.

According to the standard operating procedure of the department of basic education, if a school closes as a result of Covid-19, the school should

review continuity plans.

"The school should also implement e-learning plans, including digital and distance learning options. It can also determine, in consultation with the district offices if necessary, how to convert face-to- face lessons into online lessons and how to train educators to do so."

Mpumalanga education spokesperson Jasper Zwane said there were seven schools in the province that have closed so far. The Eastern Cape closed 77 schools last week. Gauteng and the Eastern Cape did not respond to enquiries yesterday.

Department of basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said closing of schools does not mean it is the end.

"The schools are only closed for the period of disinfection and teachers can follow the

department's standard of operation and they can also give learners homework to do for the time being," he said.