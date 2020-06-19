Covid-19 hits more than 150 SA schools

"However, in some cases the staff member had not even set foot on the school grounds and other cases may be reported on a Friday and therefore cleaning takes place over the weekend and thus not affecting teaching and learning," he said.

KwaZulu-Natal education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the province had 36

reported cases of Covid-19 in schools.

"Of these cases, 28 are confirmed in 10 of 12 education districts in the province affecting 33 schools," he said. Mahlambi said 14 of these schools were ready to open on Monday.

Limpopo education spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said there were two schools that did not open on Monday last week as a precautionary measure following

reports of suspected cases.

"We only had one school that was closed on Wednesday after a learner tested positive for Covid-19," she said.

In the North West, there are 14 schools that have had to close as the result of reported cases of Covid-19.

North West education MEC Maphefo Matsemela said all the closed schools were going to be reopened once they had been decontaminated and disinfected.