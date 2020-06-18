FREE WEBINAR | Inspirational beauty experts speak on 'beauty made real'

If you love beauty, we invite you to celebrate the skin you’re in and be a part of our first Sowetan S Mag Beauty Talks digital event in partnership with W.Beauty.

Join us as we discuss Beauty Made Real with a group of inspiring South African women who take a no nonsense approach to skincare, clean formulations, and healthy routines. Strong women are confident in their skin and understand that self-care is important for a healthy body and mind.

In the Sowetan S Mag Beauty Talks, brought to you in partnership with W.Beauty, we are shining the spotlight on what clean beauty is, and how we can improve on our skincare routines – all while also looking after our environment and discussing the best skincare ingredients to look for.

Join S Mag editor Thembalethu Zulu in an inspirational panel conversation with miss universe, model and influencer, Zozibini Tunzi, S Mag beauty editor Nokubonga Thusi and quality, innovation and sourcing manager for Woolworths Beauty Laura Lynn Naidu.

They will share tips to care for skin during the harsh winter months, the latest skin trends, how to get healthy skin using only ethically-sourced products, and dive deep into the product ingredients to look out for if you’re looking to build a clean beauty-product arsenal.

Register for the S Mag Beauty Talks in partnership with W.Beauty now, and let’s get real about beauty.

Date: June 25 2020

Time: 6.30pm