South Africa

SA's Covid-19 death toll reaches 1,674 as 49 more fatalities reported

By Naledi Shange - 18 June 2020 - 08:37
The health ministry says 49 more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

The health ministry on Wednesday announced that 49 more coronavirus-related deaths had been reported in the last 24 hours.

In a statement, the office of health minister Zweli Mkhize said 43 of the fatalities were from the Western Cape while six were from the Eastern Cape.

“This brings the total deaths to 1,674. We wish to convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health-care workers who treated the deceased,” Mkhize said in a statement.

“The mortality rate is 2.1%. We also recognise that the number of recoveries continues to rise as well, with the total number to date at 44,331. This translates to a recovery rate of 55.1%. Therefore, we currently have 34,407 active cases,” he added.

The Western Cape remains the epicentre of the outbreak with 46,555 cases. Gauteng has 14,620 cases while the Eastern Cape as 11,919 cases.

The other provincial breakdowns are as follows:

Free State — 608

KwaZulu-Natal  — 4,238

Limpopo — 416

Mpumalanga — 391

North West — 1,402

Northern Cape — 211

A total of 52 cases remain unallocated by province.

Gauteng has 13,023 Covid-19 cases, 3,716 recoveries and 87 deaths

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng has reached 13,023, with 3,716 recoveries and 87 deaths.
News
21 hours ago

Ramaphosa calls on youth to lead post Covid-19 recovery

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on young South Africans to lead the road to recovery after Covid-19.
News
1 day ago

KZN municipality closes after 18 staff test positive for Covid-19

The Mthonjaneni municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal was forced to temporarily shut its offices on Monday after 18 staff and councillors tested ...
News
19 hours ago

