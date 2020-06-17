South Africa

Three more North West schools shut down due to Covid-19 infections

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 17 June 2020 - 09:50
Three schools in North West province have been temporarily closed  after four new cases of Covid-19 were reported.

This brings a total number of closed  schools in the province since the re-opening last week to 14.

North West education spokesperson Elias Malindi said a principal, three teachers and an administration clerk from three different schools tested positive for Covid-19.

"We have requested all four education staff to self isolate to limit the spread of the virus. The affected  schools will be temporarily shutdown  to undertake the  standard procedure of deep cleaning and disinfecting," Malindi said.

This sums up the total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in North West education  to 16.

North West education MEC Maphefo Matsemela said the virus was hard hitting to the education community.

"I wish to render a warm message of comfort to our staff members who contracted the Coronarivus.

 This is hard hitting to us as the education community because our teachers are our core drivers towards advancing quality education. We really wish them strength and perfect healing," Matsemela said.

She said the closed schools will only be reopened once they have been decontaminated and disinfected through the guidance of the department of health.

