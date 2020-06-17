Three more North West schools shut down due to Covid-19 infections.

Three schools in North West province have been temporarily closed after four new cases of Covid-19 were reported.

This brings a total number of closed schools in the province since the re-opening last week to 14.

North West education spokesperson Elias Malindi said a principal, three teachers and an administration clerk from three different schools tested positive for Covid-19.

"We have requested all four education staff to self isolate to limit the spread of the virus. The affected schools will be temporarily shutdown to undertake the standard procedure of deep cleaning and disinfecting," Malindi said.