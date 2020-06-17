Several Nelson Mandela Bay schools closed due to Covid-19

“The children of this family, plus those who share the same transport, will have to go into isolation,” the letter read.

Penned by principal Keith McCrindle, the letter said the school would remain closed until Monday June 22.

Westering High School principal Stuart Hayward on Tuesday also sent out a circular to parents to inform them that the school had been closed by the department of education after one of their teachers had tested positive.

He said since the teacher tested positive the school had been deep-cleaned and sanitised by a professional cleaning company, and that all the necessary protocols had been followed.

“Our safety committee is working very hard, in collaboration with the department of health, to ensure that the safety of our learners and staff is given top priority,” Hayward said.

According to the letter the school would reopen on Monday for grade 12s.

Woolhope Secondary in Malabar was the third school on Tuesday to send out a notice to parents informing them that the school would be closed until Monday after one of their pupils tested positive for the virus.

In the letter to parents the school advised that all pupils who had been in contact with the affected pupil had agreed to self-isolate for 14 days.

“We thank you for your understanding regarding the current situation.

“Please know that your children’s safety and wellbeing are our primary concern,” the letter said.

In a letter to parents on Monday, Parkside Primary School also confirmed that one of their teachers had tested positive for Covid-19.

The school will also reopen on Monday.