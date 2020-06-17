KZN municipality closes after 18 staff test positive for Covid-19

A communique issued by the municipal manager on Sunday said the municipality would remain closed until further notice.

“Municipal employees and councillors who have been in close contact with these employees must advise the municipality and self-isolate for 14 days. They should also monitor themselves for flu-like symptoms. Should they show such symptoms, they will be tested for Covid-19.”

The municipality said all the municipal buildings were disinfected on Monday and called on anyone who may have visited the municipality within the past three weeks to call them on 035 450 2082 (switchboard) or the general Covid-19 public hotline, 0800 029 999.

Neither the mayor's office nor the municipal spokesperson could be reached for comment.

Spokesperson for the health MEC Noluthando Nkosi said the provincial health department was aware of the outbreak and was monitoring the situation closely.