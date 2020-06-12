Organisations embark on drive to arm crèches with face masks before reopening

Ruce coordinator Anna Talbot said the campaign launched on June 9, started with 250 masks.

But with more people getting involved, there is hope that the goal of 1,000 masks would be surpassed, she said.

"We hope that more communities across South Africa will initiate such campaigns for ECD centers because they play an important role in education," Talbot said.

Facemasks 4 Makana has distributed thousands of masks since the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown.

"The biggest concern is that these children are at home unsupervised while their parents go to work and I feel that the sooner they can return to these centres, the better," said the organisation.

Pamela Sandi of Makhanda ECD Forum said they have been struggling and facing funding challenges as a sector since the beginning of the lockdown.

"We depend on school fees and the stipend from government. However, fees haven't been paid because children have not been coming to school and neither have we received the stipend" Sandi said.