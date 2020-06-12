'No surprise' as some schools close again

Parents at schools which had to close this week due to Covid-19 cases feel that government might have reopened the facilities too soon.

Schools opened doors for grade 12 and 7 learners on Monday after long negotiation processes with unions and school governing bodies.

Some of the schools began closing due to either teachers, pupils or a staff member testing positive for Covid-19.

Some of the schools could not even open on the first day as some staff members had already tested positive.

Benoni Rynsoord Primary School is one of the schools that could not open.

Parent Lucky Mkhwane said he had to return home with his child on Monday.