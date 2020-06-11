South Africa

Johannesburg mayor tests negative after second test for Covid-19

By staff reporter - 11 June 2020 - 10:35
Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo temporarily went into self-isolation after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.
Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo temporarily went into self-isolation after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.
Image: Sisanda Aluta Mbolekwa

Geoff Makhubo has tested negative for Covid-19, the Johannesburg mayor's office confirmed on Thursday.

He had taken a test as a precaution after a staff member in his office had tested positive “following a trip to the Western Cape for a funeral last week”.

On Monday, the mayor's team said the staffer who had contracted the virus is in recovery and self-isolating at home.

This was the second test taken by Makhubo. He had also tested negative for the respiratory illness the first time.

The mayor will join the Johannesburg city council meeting and will on Friday hold a mayoral committee meeting - both online. 

The entire staff complement in the mayor’s office had as a precaution also undergone tests to determine their Covid-19 status and no other test has come out positive.

Two SA Air Force members test positive for Covid-19

The SA Air Force (SAAF) has shut its headquarters after two members tested positive for Covid-19.
News
1 day ago

HIV and TB 'less deadly' than diabetes, old age in Covid-19 cases

Having diabetes or being older than 50 are far deadlier than HIV or TB in a person who contracts Covid-19, new data has revealed.
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#BlackLivesMatter: EFF calls for SA to join George Floyd & Collins Khosa ...
Back to school: Minister Angie Motshekga inspects schools on first day
X