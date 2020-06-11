Johannesburg mayor tests negative after second test for Covid-19

Geoff Makhubo has tested negative for Covid-19, the Johannesburg mayor's office confirmed on Thursday.

He had taken a test as a precaution after a staff member in his office had tested positive “following a trip to the Western Cape for a funeral last week”.

On Monday, the mayor's team said the staffer who had contracted the virus is in recovery and self-isolating at home.

This was the second test taken by Makhubo. He had also tested negative for the respiratory illness the first time.

The mayor will join the Johannesburg city council meeting and will on Friday hold a mayoral committee meeting - both online.

The entire staff complement in the mayor’s office had as a precaution also undergone tests to determine their Covid-19 status and no other test has come out positive.