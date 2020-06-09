82 more Covid-19 deaths as SA cases climb to 52,991

The other deaths were in the Eastern Cape (11) and Gauteng (10).

This means there have now been 1,162 confirmed fatalities from the respiratory illness.

The ministry also announced that there were 52,991 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across SA, which is an increase of 2,112 in the past 24 hours.

There were also a total of 29,006 recoveries.

- TimesLIVE