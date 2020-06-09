South Africa

82 more Covid-19 deaths as SA cases climb to 52,991

By Staff Reporter - 09 June 2020 - 20:51
Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that 82 additional deaths had been recorded in the past 24 hours.
Image: GCIS

Eighty-two additional Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday - 61 of which were in the Western Cape.

The other deaths were in the Eastern Cape (11) and Gauteng (10).

This means there have now been 1,162 confirmed fatalities from the respiratory illness.

The ministry also announced that there were 52,991 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across SA, which is an increase of 2,112 in the past 24 hours.

There were also a total of 29,006 recoveries.

- TimesLIVE

