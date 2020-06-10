South Africa

Two SA Air Force members test positive for Covid-19

By Iavan Pijoos - 10 June 2020 - 10:23
A South African Air Force Oryx helicopter manoeuvres during an airshow at Swartkop Air Force Base in Valhalla, Pretoria. A hangar at the base was extensively damaged by fire on Saturday,August 8 2019.
A South African Air Force Oryx helicopter manoeuvres during an airshow at Swartkop Air Force Base in Valhalla, Pretoria. A hangar at the base was extensively damaged by fire on Saturday,August 8 2019.
Image: Gallo Images

The SA Air Force (SAAF) has shut its headquarters after two members tested positive for Covid-19.

Spokesperson Brig-Gen Hilton Smith said the offices were evacuated on Tuesday and would be closed for two days for deep cleaning and decontamination.

The two members have since been placed under quarantine.

“As a precautionary measure, all employees who, at any given time in the last 14  days, came into contact with the positive persons [are] to immediately consult with medical specialists for Covid-19 screening and testing,” Smith said.

HIV and TB 'less deadly' than diabetes, old age in Covid-19 cases

Having diabetes or being older than 50 are far deadlier than HIV or TB in a person who contracts Covid-19, new data has revealed.
News
20 hours ago

Orlando Pirates star midfielder Ben Motshwari recovers from Covid-19

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that midfielder Ben Motshwari has fully recovered from Covid-19.
Sport
2 days ago

82 more Covid-19 deaths as SA cases climb to 52,991

Eighty-two additional Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday - 61 of which were in the Western ...
News
18 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#BlackLivesMatter: EFF calls for SA to join George Floyd & Collins Khosa ...
Back to school: Minister Angie Motshekga inspects schools on first day
X