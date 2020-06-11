African culture is under threat from the Covid-19 pandemic

Social isolation will continue to erode cultural ties that have already been weakened by urbanisation and globalisation. Instead of submitting to this erosion and further weakening African culture, we must strive through Ubuntu to care for each other and ensure that our neighbours do not go to bed hungry.

The youth are our guides.

The president has already spoken of the need for the country to embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) from a broader economic and future sustainability perspective, but the same principles must be adopted on the ground to ensure everyone remains in contact, talking and sharing, even if we are separated by physical distance.

Our young people need to step up and lead us into the future, to creatively overcome the isolation of Covid-19 and beyond.

It is important for our young people to embrace becoming the custodians of culture in collaboration with their elders so that the values, heritage and history of the African can transition into the digital age of 4IR whilst retaining its core values and integrity.

Embracing modern technology, especially the mobile technologies everyone seems to have these days, is important to our future. This is the only one way in which the youth must lead; they need to raise the banner of our history and heritage, and carry it proudly into the future on all platforms.

Our youth stood up and led the way in 1976 for political freedom and Bantu education.

It was not an easy task and many lost their lives and were faced with extreme challenges, but they prevailed in the hope of a better future. It took nearly two decades for that future to become a reality, but they set the tone and stamped down the path for others to follow. Now again, it's time for our youth to rise up and lead the way for economic emancipation and transformation.

Times change, situations change and technology changes, but the foundations of who we are can never be allowed to change. Rather, we need to adapt ourselves to the new world, led by our young generation who need to create the path to bring the best of our history.

*Zwane is founder of Imbizo Shisanyama