Rea Vaya buses delayed as protesters take to the streets in Soweto
Rea Vaya buses in Dobsonville, Soweto, were delayed on Tuesday morning after protesters took to the streets.
The bus service said C2 buses from Ndingilizi Transport terminal in Dobsonville to Maponya Mall and UJ Soweto campus were not operating.
Johannesburg metro police department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said protesters blocked roads in the area with rocks and burning tyres.
Elias Motsoaledi road in Dobsonville close to Ikwekwezi station had been blocked off.
Minnaar said it was a service delivery protest.
Motorists were advised to use alternative routes.
Major routes leading out of the Dobsonville area and its surroundings are barricaded due to public demonstrations. @ReaVayaBus @TrafficSA pic.twitter.com/NqWWXDa6PV— Bhut' Uyang'chaza (@AbutiToomy) June 9, 2020
⚠️ C2 buses from Ndingilizi Transport terminal in Dobsonville to Maponya Mall and UJ Soweto campus is not operating at the moment. We will provide update as soon as the situation returns to normal.@CityofJoburgZA @KayaTraffic. ^BM— Rea Vaya Bus Transit (@ReaVayaBus) June 9, 2020
Rea Vaya buses are delayed in Dobsonville, Soweto due to a community service delivery protest. Buses are diverted from the depot in Dobsonville to Thokoza Park. We apologise for the inconvenience.@CityofJoburgZA @KayaTraffic— Rea Vaya Bus Transit (@ReaVayaBus) June 9, 2020
