South Africa

Education department is happy with KZN schools to open on Monday, but unions disagree

By Deepika Naidoo - 05 June 2020 - 17:16

The national department of basic education has given KwaZulu-Natal schools the thumbs-up to return to school on Monday but unions are adamant they are not ready.

On Friday, deputy education minister Regina Mhaule announced that she is happy for pupils to return to school. This after she visited three rural schools in Mtubatuba, northern KwaZulu-Natal: Siyathuthuka Primary School, Ikusasalethu High School and Ingaqa Full Service School.

Though schools in the area are waiting for the distribution of water tanks by the department of water & sanitation, Mhaule believes they are “99% ready”.

“From the three schools that I visited, especially since these schools are in an area of deep, rural KwaZulu-Natal, then it tells me that KZN is ready. They have all the PPEs and sanitation necessary,” said Mhaule.

Schools nationwide are being inspected to check their status ahead of their reopening after a directive from national education minister Angie Motshekga that grade 7 and matric pupils would return to school on June 8.

“As far as I’m concerned, schools are clean, yes they are old schools built by their communities. Yet in the state that they are, they are clean,” said Mhaule.

However, SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) and National Teachers Union (Natu) members in Mtubatuba aren’t satisfied with the claims that pupils and members of staff are ready to return to school.

Delli Nene, deputy secretary of Sadtu in Mtubatuba, is concerned about the readiness of schools. She says that sanitation still needs to be dealt with.

“We don’t think the schools should be opened because sanitation hasn't been fixed. Some of the schools still use pit toilets, the tanks aren’t filled with water, this is why we aren’t happy,” said Nene.

Sanitiser supply goes missing from KZN school - then reappears

Police are investigating the disappearance of two drums of sanitiser allegedly stolen from a primary school in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday ...
News
3 hours ago

However, SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) and National Teachers Union (Natu) members in Mtubatuba aren’t satisfied with the claims that pupils and members of staff are ready to return to school.

Delli Nene, deputy secretary of Sadtu in Mtubatuba, is concerned about the readiness of schools. She says that sanitation still needs to be dealt with.

“We don’t think the schools should be opened because sanitation hasn't been fixed. Some of the schools still use pit toilets, the tanks aren’t filled with water, this is why we aren’t happy,” said Nene.

Sadtu said the schools that were chosen to be inspected were not a true reflection of all the schools in KwaZulu-Natal.

“The department is just pointing to the schools that are the best. If the department could go into the deeper rural areas, they would see that they’re not ready,” said Nene.

At a meeting after the visit, between local education officials, unions, school governing bodies and the national department, some of the schools voiced concern about resuming the academic year when they weren't ready.

Natu's Vutelani Zikhala said that many assumptions were being made about the schools.

“We are far behind with the supply of water. The toilets in some schools are still under construction. They’re assuming that everything will be ready on Sunday. Some of the schools are allocated only one cleaner. What happens if they fall ill?” said Zikhala.

Gauteng schools will be ready on Monday despite vandals, 12 Covid infections: Lesufi

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said despite the high number of vandalised schools and those without water and sanitation, the province will be ...
News
3 hours ago

Court needs time to prep for teachers' union bid to stop schools reopening

The Pretoria high court says it needs time to prepare before it can hear an application by the Educators Union of SA for an interdict against the ...
News
2 days ago

Union raises concern on rural schools' state of readiness

The Professional Educators Union have raised concerns about the state of readiness of the re-opening of schools at three rural provinces on Monday.
News
7 hours ago

Sanitiser supply goes missing from KZN school - then reappears

Police are investigating the disappearance of two drums of sanitiser allegedly stolen from a primary school in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday ...
News
3 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Lockdown level 3: All you need to know
Adoptions on hold: Shelters struggle with space for newly abandoned babies ...
X