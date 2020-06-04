South Africa

State to appeal high court ruling that lockdown rules are 'invalid'

By S'thembile Cele - 04 June 2020 - 17:04
Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu said on Thursday that the government will appeal a recent high court decision declaring the lockdown regulations invalid. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times/Esa Alexander

A special sitting of the cabinet resolved on Thursday to appeal this week’s North Gauteng High Court judgment which found the country's level 4 and 3 lockdown regulations to be "unconstitutional and invalid".

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu said during a post-cabinet briefing: “We are of the view that another court may come to another decision.”

He said the government would begin its appeal at the same court that made the ruling and from there go on to the Supreme Court of Appeal. Cogta minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma would be joined by President Cyril Ramaphosa and health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The government will ask that the matter be heard urgently, given the 14-day suspension of the declaration of invalidity in Tuesday's ruling.

Mthembu also revealed that Dlamini-Zuma made a request for the national state of disaster to be extended by another month, given that the period for the initial three-month declaration would end on June 15.

The cabinet resolved to extend the state of national disaster to July 15.

