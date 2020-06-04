KZN's missing PPE worth millions mysteriously reappears

Mthethwa said the department would release more details once it had established all the facts.

“We want accountability. We will send a strong message because no-one can make things disappear and then reappear at their own will while playing with state resources — so people must account,” said Mthethwa.

The PPE had been destined for schools in the Zululand, Umlazi and Pinetown districts before going missing, the department reported on Tuesday.

Mshengu at the time said the replacement of the PPE would cost the department millions of rand, money the department did not have.