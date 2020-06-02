Mpumalanga ready to resume classes - MEC of education Bonakele Majuba

Besides 147 schools being broken into by criminals during the lockdown, Mpumalanga MEC of education Bonakele Majuba say the province is ready to receive learners on June 8.

Visiting primary and secondary schools in Bushbuckridge on Tuesday, Majuba told the school management teams and teachers that besides catching up on the lost time during the lockdown, teachers need to double their efforts also minding the prevention of the coronavirus.

“I’m impressed by the schools that I visited. The teachers and the whole management are here for orientation and come June 8, our children will be ready to learn in a safe environment. One of the issues which made us not to open on Monday is an issue of water.As promised by the minister, Rand Water is already here in Mpumalanga. Where there’s no water we will have water tanks and we have also spoken to municipalities and the department of cooporative governance and traditional affairs to make sure that we don’t run out of water,” Majuba said.