South Africa

Court needs time to prep for teachers' union bid to stop schools reopening

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 03 June 2020 - 11:54
The Pretoria high court has postponed an application by the Educators Union of SA for an interdict against the partial opening of schools.
The Pretoria high court has postponed an application by the Educators Union of SA for an interdict against the partial opening of schools.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

The Pretoria high court says it needs time to prepare before it can hear an application by the Educators' Union of SA for an interdict against the government's plan to partially open schools.

Schooling for grade 7 and 12 pupils is set to resume on Monday June 8.

Union spokesperson Kabelo Mahlobogwane last week likened sending children back to school in winter to “genocide” without the necessary safety precautions in place.

“Sending learners to school during winter, when infections will be increasing, is similar to committing a genocide,” Mahlobogwane said.

The matter was set down for hearing on Tuesday, however it was postponed to Tuesday next week.

Mahlobogwane said the judge presiding over the matter postponed it to allow the education department to prepare.

“The judge decided to postpone the matter to Tuesday, stating that the department was not ready to proceed and that he needed to familiarise himself with the matter, as it is high profile,” Mahlobogwane said.

Many schools in Soweto are ready to reopen

Trimmed grass, painted lines to observe social distancing and cleaned classrooms were the sights that greeted one in most Gauteng schools yesterday, ...
News
1 day ago

PPE worth millions of rands goes missing en route to KZN schools

Large quantities of personal protective equipment (PPEs) have "disappeared" en route to KwaZulu-Natal schools.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Lockdown level 3: All you need to know
Adoptions on hold: Shelters struggle with space for newly abandoned babies ...
X